BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 A.M.) – One of the largest US-backed rebel groups in southern Syria has quit the Anti-ISIL Coalition after a tiff with their US sponsors over their refusal to support their fight against the Syrian government.

The US-trained and supplied Al-Quraytayn Martyrs Brigade published a statement on Friday saying they reject being pat of the Anti-ISIL Coalition because the US refused to let them fight the Syrian government and their allies in southern Syria.

Furthermore, the Al-Quraytayn Martyrs Brigade announced they will continue fighting the Syrian government and their allies.

While it is still not clear what will happen to the US presence at the Tanf Crossing, the loss of the Al-Quraytayn Martyrs Brigade is a major blow to the Coalition’s strength in southern Syria.