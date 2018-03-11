BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 A.M.) – Militant forces based in Syria’s east Qalamoun mountainous region have heavily shelled Syrian Army positions along the Damascus to Baghdad highway, temporarily cutting the road for a time according to their own account.
The shelling took place on Saturday afternoon in conjunction with another artillery attack on the Syrian Air Force’s Ad-Dumayr airbase with Grad rockets.
The Jaysh al-Islam rebel faction claimed responsibility for the harassment operation against the Damascus to Baghdad highway, saying that it prevented government forces from using the road for a time; military-affiliated sources have not released any report to corroborate the statement.
Insurgent groups in east Qalamoun and other regions across Syria’s west (including Daraa, Latakia, Hama and Idlib) have increasingly carried out retaliatory artillery attacks and raids against pro-government forces in the two weeks since the Syrian Army undertook its East Ghouta offensive near the capital city.
