BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:52 P.M.) – The Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) jihadist conglomerate and Faylaq Al-Rahman Islamist faction – two major militant groups within the East Ghouta pocket – have teamed up against Jaysh al-Islam, attacking the latter and seizing some of its territories.

According to reports, HTS and Faylaq al-Rahman stormed and captured several checkpoints from Jaysh Al-Islam in the Al-Asha’ari farms area. The assault commenced at an unknown time during the night and clashes lasted until this morning.

Jaysh Al-Islam claims that seven (7) fighters from its ranks were killed during this attack and stated that it will respond to this provocation and avenge its dead.

This most recent inter-rebel clash comes amid increased distrust and rivalry between the various militant groups besieged by pro-government forces in the region of East Ghouta.

It has often been the case that when anti-government militant forces clash with each other in East Ghouta, the death toll among rebel fighters from the various groups reaches into the hundreds before a cessation to hostilities – often arbitrated by outside powers – is reached.

