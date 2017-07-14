DAMASCUS, SYRIA (0:00 P.M.) – On Thursday, the largest coalition of Islamist groups in southern Syria said they refused to participate in a US-Russian brokered cessation of hostilities stretching across Quneitra, Daraa and western Sweida.

After releasing a long statement on the matter, the ‘Death over Humiliation’ operations room that was formed in February to unite Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and Free Syrian Army (FSA) factions under one fighting force, stated it would not adhere to the ceasefire, rendering it useless:

| AMN Chris Tomson | AMN

Thus, clashes between Islamist forces and the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed across all three provinces in southern Syria on Friday with both sides exchanging artillery fire with one another. Effectively, the ceasefire held for less than a week.