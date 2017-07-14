DAMASCUS, SYRIA (0:00 P.M.) – On Thursday, the largest coalition of Islamist groups in southern Syria said they refused to participate in a US-Russian brokered cessation of hostilities stretching across Quneitra, Daraa and western Sweida.

After releasing a long statement on the matter, the ‘Death over Humiliation’ operations room that was formed in February to unite Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and Free Syrian Army (FSA) factions under one fighting force, stated it would not adhere to the ceasefire, rendering it useless:

Chris Tomson | AMN

Thus, clashes between Islamist forces and the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed across all three provinces in southern Syria on Friday with both sides exchanging artillery fire with one another. Effectively, the ceasefire held for less than a week.

Chris Tomson
Student currently living in Denmark. Special focus on news from Syria, MENA map-making and strategical military analysis.

1 Comment on "Rebel factions in southern Syria reject ceasefire deal"

GUD WE KNEW THIS CEASEFIRE WILL NOT WORK BCUZ US/ISRAEL/SAUDI WILL NOT LET THIS WORK BCUZ THE MAP OF GREATER ISRAEL WILL BW LOST. AND ISRAEL ITSELF WANT TIS CEASEFIRE SHOULD NOT WORK AND BLAME SYRIAN AND ITS ALLIES. TO CREATE HAVOC AND KILLING OF SYRIAN. NO CEASEFIRE KILL THIS ALL SCUM TERRIOST

