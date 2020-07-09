BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – The spokesperson for the Libyan National Army (LNA), Major-General Ahmad Al-Mismari, said on Wednesday that the real battle taking place in Libya is between the people and the “Turkish invaders”.
According to Mismari, Turkish is preparing its allied forces, the Government of National Accord (GNA), to launch a new offensive against the Libyan National Army.
Mismari said that Turkey has plans to extend its control over all of western Libya and is supplying militias to reach the southwest.
He explained that Turkey wants to reach the Petroleum Crescent in order to control Libya’s most vital assets.
He stressed that the Libyan National Army is monitoring the Turkish moves in Sirte and Al-Jafra, vowing to defend these areas from any attack.
Last week, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar made a surprise visit to Libya, where he met with his armed forces and several officers.
During his visit, however, the Turkish air defense system at the Al-Watiyah Airbase was destroyed during a powerful attack by the Libyan National Army.
The attack has since been condemned by the GNA and Turkey, with both governments vowing to retaliate against this action.
