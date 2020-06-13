BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The Turkish Air Force and Navy conducted maneuvers in the Mediterranean Sea this week, as they began their drills called “The Open Sea”.
The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced in a statement issued on Friday that the maneuvers were held in international waters in the Mediterranean, with the participation of units of the leaders of the Air Force and the Navy, and were run from operations centers in Turkey.
According to reports, 17 aircraft, eight frigates, and corvettes participated in the exercises, which lasted about eight hours and included a path of 2,000 kilometres.
During the maneuvers, refueling and joint air-maritime training and other operations were carried out, with the aim of “testing and developing the tasks of long-distance operations without interruption.”
These developments come against the backdrop of increasing tensions in the Mediterranean region in light of the military escalation in Libya, where Turkey provides military support to the Government of National Accord (GNA), one of the parties to the conflict.
Tensions also remain high over Turkey’s eastern Mediterranean drilling projects off the coast of Cyprus, despite opposition from its neighbors.
Greece has recently established a maritime demarcation agreement with Italy and soon they will have one with Egypt, as they strengthen their relationship with a number of countries to challenge Turkey’s influence in the Mediterranean.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.