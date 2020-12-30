BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – A new collection of videos showed exclusive scenes for the first time of the late commander of the Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani and the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Units of Iraq, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, during the war against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh).

The videos, which were published by Union News, showed the two commanders during the Popular Mobilization Units three-year-long war against the Islamic State.

The scenes showed Soleimani exchanging salutations with the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units on one of the battlefronts in Iraq, and the fighters taking memorial photos with Soleimani, exchanging greetings, as well as informing him of the plans of the course of the battles.

ADVERTISEMENT

#بالفيديو

مشاهد تُعرض للمرة الأولى للشهيدين سليماني والمهندس في ميدان إحدى الجبهات العراقية#العراق #يونيوز pic.twitter.com/s1cOCNRKxk — وكالة يونيوز للأخبار (@uunionnews) December 29, 2020

The scenes also showed, Soleimani, blessing and encouraging the Iraqi army officers to liberate one of the Iraqi regions from the ISIS gangs, in addition to his embracing an official from the PMU who participated in the liberation process.

#بالفيديو

مشاهد تُعرض للمرة الأولى.. سليماني يبارك لضباط الجيش العراقي تحرير إحدى المناطق العراقية#العراق #يونيوز pic.twitter.com/5mwUKZUba1 — وكالة يونيوز للأخبار (@uunionnews) December 29, 2020

General Soleimani and Mohandis also appeared to explain to the PMU fighters a military plan to liberate Iraqi areas from ISIS militants, in addition to performing group prayers with fighters and officials from the Popular Mobilization Forces.

Soleimani and Mohandis were instrumental in Iraq’s fight against ISIS, as both men organized battle plans and troops to fight against the terrorist group in different parts of the country.

On Friday, January 3, 2020, the United States assassinated Soleimani, Mohandis and their companions, during an air strike that targeted their convoy near Baghdad Airport.

Iran later responded to this attack by launching several missiles at the US forces in Iraq.