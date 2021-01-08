BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 A.M.) – A rare video was released this week showing the late commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Major General Qassem Soleimani, in Syria during the battle against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in 2016.

In the video, which was released by Union News YouTube channel, showed Soleimani meeting with commanders and studying maps in preparation for the battle against the terrorist group.

The Quds Force commander was at the front-lines during the battle and organized troops to help the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) retake large chunks of territory that were occupied by the Islamic State.

Perhaps Soleimani’s most important role during the battle against ISIS was his move to jointly coordinate operations between the Syrian and Iraqi forces, so that the terrorist group was pressured on both sides of the border.

His plan would ultimately work, as the Islamic State’s front-lines capitulated in 2017, forcing them to abandon the administrative capital of Deir Ezzor and several important towns and cities like Albukamal and Al-Mayadeen.

It is noteworthy to mention that Soleimani, alongside the Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Shaabi), Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, was assassinated on January 3rd, 2020, in a U.S. raid near the Baghdad International Airport.