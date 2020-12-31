BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:10 P.M.) – Al-Mayadeen TV revealed a rare video clip of the late deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, commenting on why he was watching the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah.

During a video recorded by the chairman of the board of directors of the Al-Mayadeen Network , Ghassan bin Jeddo, Mohandis responded to the question:

“Why is Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis watching a speech by Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah?” Mohandis the replied, saying, “Mr. dear, the leader of the resistance, and our leader, the dear sir and the resistance fighter, is talking about liberating Mosul. The first is that I listen to him. He always has something new, which gives us determination, will and strong motivation.”

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah said a few days ago, “Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis is a great leader and a figure similar to the martyr Soleimani.”

Mohandis and the late commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani, were assassinated near Baghdad International Airport on January 3rd, 2020.

The two men were traveling from the airport when a U.S. aircraft struck their convoy, killing both of them and their companions.

Iran later responded to the assassinations by firing dozens of missiles toward the U.S. forces at two Iraqi military bases.