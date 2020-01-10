BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – A rare video was released this week showing the late commander of the Quds Force, Major-General Qassem Soleimani, with the former Hezbollah military commander, ‘Imad Moughniyeh, and Hezbollah’s Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

In the rare video, which lasts only 29 seconds, the three men are sitting next to each other at a dining table, as the Hezbollah leaders hosted the late Quds Force commander.

It appears from the video tape that it was filmed about 15-20 years ago, especially since Moughniyeh was assassinated on February 12, 2008, in the Syrian capital of Damascus.

