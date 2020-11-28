BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – On Friday evening, the Iranian media published a video clip documenting a meeting between the late commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Major General Qassem Soleimani, and the nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

The video, which was shared by RT Arabic, shows the two men speaking to one another on an undisclosed date in Iran.

The head of the Research and Technology Center at the Ministry of Defense, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was assassinated on Friday, November 27, in an attack described by Tehran as a “terrorist operaation.”

In a statement, the Ministry of Defense stated that “armed terrorist elements attacked a car carrying Mohsen Fakhri Zadeh, head of the Research and Technology Center at the Ministry of Defense, on Friday afternoon.”

They pointed out that “during the clash between his security team and the terrorists, Mr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, and unfortunately, the medical team did not succeed in reviving him.”

Fakhrizadeh’s assassination coincided with Iran’s announcement that the judiciary has formed a committee to pursue those accused of assassinating Qassem Soleimani.

Soleimani was killed along with Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis in an American air strike targeting his car near Baghdad Airport Road at dawn on January 3, 2020.