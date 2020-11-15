Egyptian warship sails into Turkish territorial waters.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – Three warships belonging to the Egyptian Navy crossed the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits, which are under Turkish control, this past weekend.

Turkish and international media published footage documenting the moment the “Fateh” and “Alexandria” frigates and the missile boat “Ali Gad Mahmoud Fahmy” of the Egyptian Navy crossed the two maritime corridors.

The Egyptian warships were accompanied by the Turkish Coast Guard, who followed them until they left Turkey’s territorial waters.

The press reports indicated that the Egyptian ships are continuing their voyage toward the Black Sea, where they will participate in the first joint naval exercises of its kind with Russia.

This rare move by the Egyptian Navy also comes at a time of great turmoil between Egypt’s ally, Greece, on one side and Turkey on the other.

Last week, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi traveled to Athens to meet with the Greek leadership, amid Turkey’s resumption of drilling activity in the eastern Mediterranean.

Sisi pledged to support Greece in the ongoing dispute with Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean.

