BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – Over the last few days, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has been involved in a fierce battle for the strategic mountaintop town of Kabani in northeastern Latakia.
Led by the 42nd Brigade of the 4th Armored Division, the Syrian Arab Army has been involved in a back-and-forth battle at the southern axis of Kabani.
This battle for Kabani has led to heavy losses for both the Syrian Army and jihadist rebels, as both parties continue to send reinforcements to this front to strengthen their positions.
Recently, a video was captured from the Kabani front; it would give a rare glimpse into the difficulty of advancing in such a rocky region of northwestern Syria.
Kabani is considered one of the most important towns in northeastern Latakia because of its proximity to the city of Jisr Al-Shughour and its location atop of one of the highest points in the governorate.
The town of Kabani itself has been under the control of the jihadist rebels since 2012.
