BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The ANNA News Agency released rare footage last week of the Aleppo front-lines, which includes an area that is mostly dilapidated buildings.

The front-lines, which is comprised of a “no man’s land” like area, has been populated with several snipers, who patiently wait for enemy movements.

This battle in western Aleppo has proven to be one of the longest in the war, as all parties involved have been stuck in a stalemate for that last five years.

