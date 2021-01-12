BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – A rare video of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) participating in the battle for Aleppo was recently released by the Tasnim Agency.

In the video, the IRGC forces can be seen firing its 152-mm laser-guided artillery shells toward the enemy positions in an undisclosed part of the Aleppo Governorate.

🔴چند نكته درباره كليپ معروف امروز كه در آن، نيروهاي توپخانه #سپاه، با گلوله هاي هدايت ليزري كراسنوپول، اهدافي را در #سوريه مورد اصابت قرار مي دهند.

اول يك بار ديگر كليپ را ببينيد.#رشته_توئيت pic.twitter.com/HCUn4chkXP — Mahdi Bakhtiari (@Mahdiibakhtiari) January 10, 2021

While the IRGC forces in Syria were mostly in advisory roles, they did entrench themselves with the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), Hezbollah and National Defense Forces (NDF) on several occasions, including the battle for southern Aleppo.