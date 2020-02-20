Rare drone footage has been captured of the M4 highway between Latakia and Aleppo and of the largely abandoned Syrian town Ariha in the Idlib province on Wednesday.
Shells of empty buildings can be seen in the town that the Syrian government forces are looking to retake and that has suffered extensive bombing damage during the conflict.
The Syrian army has been rapidly regaining control of towns in Idlib, fighting against opposition militant groups, including the HTS.
Some 900,000 people have fled the region since early December following extensive fighting, according to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday. The Syrian government has been urging civilians to evacuate through humanitarian corridors organised in the area.
Ankara increased its military presence in Idlib after the Syrian Army announced it had regained full control over the towns and villages surrounding Aleppo following an extensive offensive against militants.
The government forces have also reclaimed full control of the strategic M5 highway connecting Aleppo, in the north of the country, and Damascus in the south.
Credit: Ruptly
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.