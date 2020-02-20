Rare drone footage has been captured of the M4 highway between Latakia and Aleppo​ and​ of the largely abandoned Syrian town Ariha in the Idlib province on Wednesday.

Shells of empty buildings can be seen in the town that the Syrian government forces are looking to retake and that has suffered extensive bombing damage during the conflict.

The Syrian army has been rapidly regaining control of towns in Idlib, fighting against opposition militant groups, including the HTS.

Some 900,000​ people have fled the region since early December​ following extensive fighting, according to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres​ on Tuesday. The Syrian government has been urging civilians to evacuate through humanitarian corridors organised in the area.

Ankara increased its military presence in Idlib after the Syrian Army announced it had regained full control over the towns and villages surrounding Aleppo following an extensive offensive against militants.

The government forces have also reclaimed full control of the strategic M5 highway connecting Aleppo, in the north of the country, and Damascus in the south.

Credit: Ruptly

