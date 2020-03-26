BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – RT Arabic released rare aerial footage of the Russian-Turkish military patrols that are taking place in several areas in northern Syria.

According to RT Arabic, an aircraft escorted the Russian military police between Qamishli International Airport and the city of Al-Derbasiyeh on the Syrian-Turkish border.

RT was the only media channel to be allowed to capture footage of a joint Russian-Turkish military patrol that was carrying out its duty to maintain stability in the region.

The military patrol reportedly started at the border village of Sherik and ended in the Al-Derbasiyeh District near Turkey’s southern border. 

Russia patrols are totally opened to Trukey’s terrorists attacks. Something deadly wrong will happen soon.

