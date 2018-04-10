Rate Article (5 / 1)

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (3:20 P.M.) – No sooner had the militants left the former rebel-held Douma than civilians rampaged through the city, stormed the rebel-owned warehouses for food and aid.

Huge quantities of almost every kind of food, aid and basic needs have been found intact in several storehouses used to be under militants control.

For years, civilians have been deprived from supplies which were periodically provided by international organizations. Those aid were exclusively monopolized by the leadership of Jaysh al-Islam and later sold to the public with high prices.

Such a practice has been also reported in other towns and cities of the East Ghouta Region which were under the control of Faylaq al-Rahman, Ahrar al-Sham and al-Nusra Front.

اهل دوما الجياع منذ خمس سنوات يقتحمون مخازن جيش الاسلام المليئةبا لاغذية التي كانت ممنوعة على اهل دوما .تصور يرعاك الله.قال ثوارررررررررررررررررررررررررررر Posted by ‎ابو معاوية‎ on Monday, April 9, 2018