BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Syrian business tycoon and first cousin of the president, Rami Makhlouf, commented on what was recently circulated about his ownership in banks and insurance companies.
Makhlouf said that some pages spread his ownership in banks and insurance companies “to show the size and magnitude of our business, so we thank them for reminding us of this large list of our contributions (praise be to God) in these banking and insurance institutions.”
Makhlouf stated that he started the transaction of transferring the ownership of all these shares to Ramak for Development and Humanitarian Projects, and said that the company is an “endowment that is not inherited”, and therefore “any sale or profit of these shares will return to good deeds entirely”, and indicated that he would offer all documents after completing the transaction.
Makhlouf said that his abdication of these shares had rested him greatly and made him feel very ecstatic and powerful “because expropriating a person is difficult, but giving him to a humanitarian institution happiness cannot be described” according to Makhlouf.
