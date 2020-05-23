BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – Syrian businessman Rami Makhlouf announced that he had transferred about a billion and a half Syrian Pounds to the Al-Bustan Charitable Association (funded by Makhlouf) and others “to continue providing humanitarian services.”

Makhlouf said that he had “not forgotten his duty towards his family” despite “the difficult circumstances we are going through”, referring to the current conflict with the government that led to him being banned from traveling and withholding his money, as a guarantee of payment for the 130 billion Syrian Pounds he owes for his company’s license.

Makhlouf funds the Al-Bustan Charitable Society, which is still operating despite changes affecting most of its members, and all of its core managers.

Regarding the amount that Makhlouf donated, which is equivalent to about 1% of the amount the government is asking to pay, Makhlouf said that he aims to continue “providing humanitarian services to those who deserve them sincerely and honestly.”

He explained that the association “was caring for about 7,500 martyr families and 2,500 wounded, in addition to thousands of surgeries and various kinds of aid.”

Makhlouf wished, in a post on his Facebook page, from the association’s managers and employees, to “continue these programs and implement them to the fullest extent to serve our people in various Syrian regions, especially in the countryside.”

He also wished that the security authorities “release the employees detained in this blessed fast.”

The amount that Makhlouf announced today is equivalent to about two million dollars, according to the official exchange rate in the country, estimated at 704 pounds per dollar, while the real price in the parallel market is twice that.

