BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – Syrian business tycoon Rami Makhlouf attacked what he called “war merchants” and demanded that they be held accountable through a message he sent to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad on his personal Facebook page, revealing that he was in his home and said: “I will not leave it except standing.”

Makhlouf entitled his message on, Monday, with the phrase “from servant of slaves to the president of the country,” in which he began by explaining how a class of what he called “war merchants” who, as he put it, had removed national investors.

Makhlouf considered that those who attacked them and objected to their behavior since the first month of 2019 were the ones who brought the Syrian economy to this stage:

ADVERTISEMENT

“A dire economic situation and great suffering for the citizen. Instead of holding the perpetrators accountable, the war began on us gradually.”

Makhlouf said that, as he put it, these measures and pressures caused “the layoffs of tens of thousands of employees and workers, and the country became without merchants or industrialists, which was negatively reflected in the reluctance to deal with Syria, and the Syrian citizen began to suffer from a great shortage of food supplies in addition to gas, diesel and gasoline, the sum of which constitutes the economic siege as an addition to the bread, which is the main sustenance of the citizen.”

Makhlouf called for “stopping all the mechanisms used by war merchants, returning to collective action, holding accountable the rich in war and all the team that support them, preventing the security services from interfering in the daily life of the citizen and limiting their role to arresting agents, saboteurs, combating terrorism and contraband dealers, and inviting everyone who left Syria.”

Makhlouf revealed that he is at his home and that he will not yield to the pressures of the “war rich” and said, “I will not leave him without standing,” indicating that:

“Despite all that happened, the war-rich are still bargaining with us for what remains of our property, especially the charitable endowment, so their last message is: either to obey their requests or obtain judicial decisions that have the right to usurp what is left of the property,” he said.

Makhlouf said: “The master of the country, the legal and constitutional transgressions followed by the war rich against us and covered with a clear and scandalous security cover have become unacceptable. We have sent in detail all their transgressions supported by the required documents and we will send another copy as well. It is time to put an end to the actions of the war rich and stop their practices and oppressive methods of fraud, and realization of the truth and return it to its owners. ”

The Syrian businessman added: “Among the ruler’s tasks is to do justice to the subjects and stop the injustice inflicted upon them. Whoever wants to do justice to us and fix what has been destroyed, you have a reward from the Lord and a lot of thanks from the servant.”