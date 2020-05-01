BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – Syrian businessman Rami Makhlouf, cousin of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has released a video in which he directed Assad, affirming his readiness to open his papers and pay all supplies, that there will come a time when he explains the story of his assets.

Addressing Assad, Makhlouf said: “I will not embarrass you and I will not be a burden to you, but I want to explain to you the situation.”

He asked the Syrian President: “I will send whomever you want to check the papers, and this is the truth, but I am tired of this crew.”

Makhlouf said that his company shared its revenues and profits with the state in a fair way, adding that he “serves the state and everyone who serves the state.”

He pointed out that the state is not rightful to its demands, and he has the right to sue it and will put all documents in due course.

Makhlouf concluded: “There is an amount that will be paid, and I ask you, Mr. President, to distribute it to the poor who you are entrusted with.”

