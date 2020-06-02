BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Syrian businessman Rami Makhlouf said that the coming days will be decisive, pointing out that the situation should not reach the point of requesting a judicial guard to defend the company he owns.

Makhlouf wrote on his Facebook page after he listed “transgressions” from his point of view committed against him and his company, SyriaTel: “All that I mentioned is nothing but a notification from us to those involved in order to instruct the cessation of all these transgressions.”

He continued that, despite agreeing to pay the amounts, “an amount of 13.4 billion Syrian pounds has been imposed on SyriaTel company by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority without right.”

The Syrian General Authority for Communications says that Syriatel refused to pay the legal sums due to it related to rebalancing the license granted to it, “based on the law and on its commitment to collect public funds for the state treasury in all legitimate legal ways.”

The authority asked the country’s two mobile phone companies (Syriatel, MTN Syria) late last month to pay amounts equivalent to 233.8 billion pounds (to rebalance the license granted to them).

The Syrian Ministry of Communications also threatened the Syriatel company, owned by businessman Rami Makhlouf, to impose legal measures against the company after the deadline granted to it without paying the sums due.

In what appeared to be a response to Makhlouf’s last video, the Syrian Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority announced that SyriaTel bore all legal and operational consequences as a result of its refusal to restore the rights of the state due to it.”

The authority confirmed that it will “take all legal measures to obtain these rights and recover the money by the available legal methods.”

