BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – Syrian businessman Rami Makhlouf, among the families of employees of his companies who were arrested by the security authorities, apologized, stressing that their detention will continue without taking legal measures against them.

Makhlouf, in a new video posted on his Facebook page, renewed his warning of the collapse of his company, SyriaTel communications, stating that it will be catastrophe on the Syrian economy.

Makhlouf revealed negotiations with the Syrian authorities to release the arrested SyriaTel employees, adding that the authorities he negotiated with required him to pay the required amounts from him and contract with a specific company to serve the company for technical equipment, as well as his removal from his position in the company as president to the Board of Directors, but he stressed that he would not give up his position, and said: “In the war, I did not give up my position and my country and my principal.”

He revealed the resignation of his brother, who was the vice-chairman of the two boards of directors, after he refused to sign contracts for the benefit of what he described as “Makhlouf riches war.”

Makhlouf revealed that during an official meeting with the telecommunications corporation, the corporation asked him to waive a portion of the company’s profits under the threat of imprisonment and lay hands on the company.

