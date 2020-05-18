BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – Syrian businessman Rami Makhlouf denounced what the Syrian Ministry of Communications said on Sunday about his company, slamming their allegations as false.
In response to what was stated in the authority’s publication yesterday that SyriaTel refused to pay the sums imposed on it, Makhlouf said that this is not true, and he explained in a post on his personal page on Facebook that SyriaTel had approached the Telecommunications and Postal Regulatory Authority with a letter enclosing his picture with the publication, and said:
“It was registered in the Board of Directors of the Authority under the number 4777 / HNQ dated 05/10/2020, according to which SyriaTel stated its willingness to pay the amounts imposed on it and the request of the Telecommunications and Post Regulatory Authority according to determining the amount of the first payment and the amounts of other installments and the benefits arising therefrom.”
Makhlouf concluded by expressing his indignation that “the Telecommunications and Post Regulatory Authority publishes the opposite of the contents of that book mentioned above.”
The authority had published yesterday a threat to impose “legal measures” against SyriaTel, which includes the possibility of seizing the communication giant.
