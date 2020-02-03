BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – Tehran Radio announced on Monday that Asghar Bashpour, one of the commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force, was killed during clashes in northern Syria.

According Tehran Radio, Bashpour was killed during battles with the jihadist rebels near the city of Aleppo.

بسم رب الشهداء و الصدیقین استشهاد القائد اصغر پاشاپور من قوات الحرس الثوري الایراني فی ریف حلب الرحمه لروحه الطاهره لم يقوى على الفراق ؛ فإلتحق بالقاسم..🌒

أصغر باشابور شهيد 🖤 pic.twitter.com/UG09IqZ1Jk — Moussawi (@am52918699) February 3, 2020

The radio station indicated that the commander of the Quds Force, who hails from the city of Ray, south of Tehran, was at the forefront of those who went to war in Syria, accompanied by Major General Qassem Soleimani, the late commander of the Quds Force.

Al-Alam TV said that he was a senior commander in the Quds Force, and was responsible for the organization of special operations in Syria.

The location of Bashpour’s death in Aleppo was not reported; however, it is likely that he was either killed at the IRGC base in Nayrab (southern Aleppo), which has been targeted by militant missiles, or the Khan Touman front, where the jihadist rebels of the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) launched a counter-offensive against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Local Defense Forces (LDF)

The death of Asghar Bashpour comes one month after the killing of Soleimani during a US airstrike carried out by a drone near Baghdad International Airport.

