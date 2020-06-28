BEIRUT, LEBAON (8:30 P.M.) – Syrian political and military expert, Alaa Al-Asfari, said that the coming period may witness a Syrian and Iranian escalation against the United States in Syria.

Al-Asfari told Sputnik Arabic Radio on Sunday that the visit of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Ismail Ghaani, to the Syrian city of Albukamal indicates a new escalation is coming.

Al-Asfari said that “the visit of the commander of the Quds Force to Syria came at the request of Tehran,” noting that Damascus had agreed to receive the Iranian commander.

The Syrian expert continued, “The visit of the Iranian Quds Force Commander to Syria is an expression of Iran’s support for Syria in its war against the ISIS terrorist organization, which broke its back in the Syrian territories, despite the support of America and Israel.”

Al-Asfari pointed out that immediately after the visit, the Israeli Air Force quickly bombed sites belonging to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in Deir Al-Zour.

On Saturday evening, Iranian media published a picture of the Iranian commander during his visit to the Syrian city of Albukamal.

“Based on the fact that the United States and the Zionist entity are standing behind ISIS, it is possible to say for sure that their conspiracies are not over,” Ghaani said, as quoted by the Iranian Tasnim News Agency.

Ghaani confirmed that he would “complete the march of the martyrs and Major-General Qassem Soleimani.

The commander of the Iranian Quds Forc stressed that “we are a fan of the struggle and our morale is the reason for the failure of America and Israel and the elimination of the remains of ISIS.”

Sources: Sputnik, Tasnim

