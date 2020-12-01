BEIRUT, LEBANON 3:45 P.M.) – A Lebanese newspaper reported a secret visit by the commander of the Quds Force in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, General Ismail Ghaani, to Lebanon on Monday to meet with the leader of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

The French-language Lebanese newspaper L’Orient Le Jour reported, “The commander of the Quds Force in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Ismail Ghaani, asked the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, not to provoke Israel.”

According to the newspaper, the reasoning for the visit was to not give Israel an excuse to launch any attack on Lebanese territory, which would prompt a response from Hezbollah.

It should be noted that neither Hezbollah nor Iran has commented on these claims from L’Orient Le Jour.

These developments come after Iran, on Monday, held the funeral procession for the late Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated last Friday, after his car was targeted near the capital, Tehran.

Iran accused Israel of playing a part in the assassination; however, the latter has yet to respond to the allegations.

For its part, the Iranian parliament approved the draft law on “strategic measures to abolish sanctions,” which includes raising uranium enrichment to 20 percent, while the head of the parliament’s energy committee, Faridoun Abbasi, announced that he would personally work to remove all IAEA inspectors and end cooperation with the agency.