BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 P.M.) – The Qatari Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday that the Coast Guard stopped a Bahraini cruiser fishing in Qatari territorial waters and arrested its three-member crew.

The ministry stated on its Twitter account, “In the framework of its usual activities of monitoring and protecting Qatari territorial waters, coast and border security patrols stopped a Bahraini cruiser in the Fasht al-Dibil area within the Qatari waters borders of 1.3 nautical miles.”

The ministry added that “the three crew members were referred to the Qatari prosecutor, including a Bahraini citizen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bahraini Ministry of Interior accused the Qatari Coast Guard last month of violating regional and international agreements after it stopped two Bahraini boats inside Qatari waters.

Last Monday, the Bahraini Foreign Minister, Abdul Latif Al-Zayani, said that the Kingdom will take all necessary measures to ensure its sovereign rights and the rights of its citizens in accordance with the mechanisms available under the umbrella of the Cooperation Council, at least for the time being.

He emphasized that Bahrain preferred a policy of restraint in dealing with “Qatari aggressions” in the territorial waters of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the recent objection to the two coast guard boats, due to the Kingdom of Bahrain’s firm belief in the necessity of the cohesion of the Cooperation Council.

He pointed out that the aim of this is “to create a state of provocation and political blackmail for the Kingdom of Bahrain,” but that the policy of the Kingdom of Bahrain with its neighbors is based on good neighborliness, wisdom and peaceful resolution of disputes, he said.