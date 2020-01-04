Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran on Saturday, reportedly to offer his condolences over the death of Iranian Quds Force General Qasem Soleimani.
Footage shows the arrival of Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and other Qatari officials, who shook hands with Rouhani before sitting down for a meeting.
Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport in the early hours of Friday morning. Soleimani’s body is expected to be transported to Tehran where a funeral ceremony will take place on Sunday, before being buried in his home province of Kerman.
The Pentagon released a statement confirming the US had carried out the airstrike at the order of US President Donald Trump, calling it a “decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad.” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said “severe revenge awaits the criminal attack.”
Credit: Ruptly
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.