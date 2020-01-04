Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran on Saturday, reportedly to offer his condolences over the death of Iranian Quds Force General Qasem Soleimani.

Footage shows the arrival of Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and other Qatari officials, who shook hands with Rouhani before sitting down for a meeting.

Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport in the early hours of Friday morning. Soleimani’s body is expected to be transported to Tehran where a funeral ceremony will take place on Sunday, before being buried in his home province of Kerman.

The Pentagon released a statement confirming the US had carried out the airstrike at the order of US President Donald Trump, calling it a “decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad.” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said “severe revenge awaits the criminal attack.”

Credit: Ruptly

