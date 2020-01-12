BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – Iranian state TV announced the arrival of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, in Tehran for talks with officials, headed by President Hassan Rouhani.

According to Iranian TV, “The Emir of Qatar is expected to discuss in bilateral relations and the latest developments in the region and the world.”

For his part, Rouhani said that “strengthening security and stability in the region is very important for Iran,” adding that “the only way to maintain the security of the region is to consolidate friendship and cooperation between neighbors and prevent foreign interference.”

Last Wednesday, Qatar’s Foreign Minister, Mohammed Abdul Rahman Al-Thani, said that his country was closely following developments in Iraq, and was seeking to coordinate with friendly countries to reduce escalation.

Despite disagreements on the Syrian Conflict, Iran and Qatar maintain close ties in the Middle East and continue to work together, especially after the small Gulf nation was isolated by the other GCC countries in 2016.

