BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – The Bahraini Ministry of Interior announced on Wednesday that the Qatari coast guard has stopped two Bahraini coast guard boats in the Arabian Sea.
The Ministry stated that at exactly 13:00 P.M. (local time), two Coast Guard boats participating in the Al-Mani Maritime Exercise in North Fasht Al-Dibal were stopped by three patrols of the Coastal and Border Security Forces of Qatar after their mission ended.
The statement described this behavior as “inconsistent with the Gulf security agreement for the countries of the Cooperation Council, and with conventions and treaties related to the international law of the sea,” adding that after the incident, the two Bahraini boats continued their movement.
The Interior Ministry indicated that it will inform the General Secretariat of the Cooperation Council States of the incident, expressing its hope that such incidents that contradict with the international agreements and treaties stipulated will not be repeated.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.