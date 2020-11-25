BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – The Bahraini Ministry of Interior announced on Wednesday that the Qatari coast guard has stopped two Bahraini coast guard boats in the Arabian Sea.

The Ministry stated that at exactly 13:00 P.M. (local time), two Coast Guard boats participating in the Al-Mani Maritime Exercise in North Fasht Al-Dibal were stopped by three patrols of the Coastal and Border Security Forces of Qatar after their mission ended.

The statement described this behavior as “inconsistent with the Gulf security agreement for the countries of the Cooperation Council, and with conventions and treaties related to the international law of the sea,” adding that after the incident, the two Bahraini boats continued their movement.

The Interior Ministry indicated that it will inform the General Secretariat of the Cooperation Council States of the incident, expressing its hope that such incidents that contradict with the international agreements and treaties stipulated will not be repeated.