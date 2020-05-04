BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – The Qatari ambassador to Russia, Fahd bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, told the Tass News Agency on Monday that the videos circulated on social media about the alleged coup attempt are “fabricated”.

The ambassador said: “These videos (which were shown through some channels in the Telegram and others) are fabricated and are not related to reality.”

To that, a source in the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Russia’s Sputnik Agency that the news that appeared in the media and social media on the allegations of the coup in Qatar is just “media filling” and “fake news”.

A video alleging that its publishers were filmed this morning in the Al-Wakra region in Qatar, and gunfire was heard, and it was said that it was a coup, while others said they were fabricated videos.

Some people have taken to social media to point out that the video is old, while others that it is ‘fabricated’.

