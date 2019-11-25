BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – Qatar and Kuwait have informed the United States that they will join a U.S.-led naval coalition in the Gulf which was established in response to a series of attacks on oil tankers, a U.S. military official said on Monday.

“Qatar and Kuwait have already told us they are going to join, so it is just a matter of time,” U.S. Army Colonel John Conklin, chief of staff of the coalition, stated on Monday, as quoted by Reuters News Agency.

The coalition, based out of Bahrain, is known as the International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC).

This new coalition is expected to beef up the U.S.’ presence in the Persian Gulf and challenge Iran’s authority in the region.

