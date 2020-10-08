BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – Qatar has submitted a formal request to the United States to purchase F-35 stealth fighters in a deal that, if concluded, could lead to strained U.S. relations with Saudi Arabia and Israel, according to the Reuters News Agency.
Reuters quoted three people familiar with the matter on Wednesday, as saying that the Qatari request for aircraft manufactured by Lockheed Martin was submitted in recent weeks, adding that it may cause tension in relations between Washington, Riyadh and Tel Aviv.
A U.S. State Department spokesman said: “As a general policy, the United States does not confirm or comment on proposed defense sales or transfers until Congress is formally notified of them.”
In Washington, a fourth person familiar with the matter said that concern about Qatar’s links to Hamas appeared repeatedly when discussing arms sales to the Gulf state, but in the case of an advanced warplane such as the F-35, it could be a threatening point of the deal.
While one of the sources said that Qatar’s request for aircraft, which is the first official step in the legal process for the sale of foreign military weapons, was not directly linked to the Abraham Accord agreement.
Qatar has shown no indication that it will normalize relations with Israel.
In September, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met in Washington, where the United States hopes to move forward with naming Qatar as a major non-NATO ally.
The request comes after the August agreement between the United States and the UAE, in which Washington agreed to consider granting the Gulf state’s approval to purchase fighters, in a side deal to an agreement brokered by the United States.
On the other hand, the American Democratic and Republican parties submitted a new bill to Congress aimed at preserving the qualitative edge of Israel in the Middle East, and the purpose of which is to grant Israel the right to veto U.S. arms deals to countries in the Middle East.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.