BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – Qatar has announced on Sunday the opening of the Khaled Bin Walid Base that they will share with the Turkish Armed Forces.
The Qatari news agency said that the Qatari Minister of Defense, Khalid bin Muhammad Al-Attiyah, and his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, inaugurated the new headquarters of the Joint Military Operations Command, which is located in the capital city of Doha.
نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الدولة لشؤون الدفاع يستعرض مع وزير الدفاع الوطني في جمهورية تركيا الشقيقة، على هامش افتتاح مقرالقيادة المشتركة القطرية التركية في معسكر خالد بن الوليد، العلاقات العسكرية القائمة بين البلدين.#قنا pic.twitter.com/yCYQRQHweD
— وكالة الأنباء القطرية (@QatarNewsAgency) December 14, 2019
The agency stated that the opening of this headquarters was part of a large group of military cooperation negotiations between the two countries, which began since late November.
نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الدولة لشؤون الدفاع ووزير الدفاع الوطني في جمهورية تركيا الشقيقة يفتتحان مقرالقيادة المشتركة القطرية التركية في معسكر خالد بن الوليد، وذلك بحضور رئيس أركان القوات المسلحة ، وعدد من كبار الضباط في القوات المسلحة القطرية والتركية.#قنا pic.twitter.com/UMpzIdzyBb
— وكالة الأنباء القطرية (@QatarNewsAgency) December 14, 2019
They noted that the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, visited the newly built Turkish military base in Qatar within the fifth meeting of the Turkish-Qatari Supreme Strategic Committee.
Turkey had deployed its forces at a military base in Qatar since 2017; this came after Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain launched a boycott campaign against the small Gulf nation and closed all land, sea and air borders after Qatar was accused of supporting terrorism and destabilizing the region.
