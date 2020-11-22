BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:50 A.M.) – On Saturday, Iraqi and foreign media outlets reported that the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kazemi, met with the Iranian Quds Force commander, Ismail Ghaani, in Baghdad.

According to media reports, Al-Kazemi invited Ghaani to visit Baghdad and they met over a breakfast in the Iraqi Prime Minister’s office in the center of the capital, Baghdad.

The visit of the Iranian Quds Force commander to Baghdad lasted three days and took place during the middle part of the week

The meeting focused on easing tensions between the Iraqi government and factions close to Iran, and Al-Kazemi asked Ghaani to work to persuade the factions to reduce tensions.

This meeting between Kazemi and Ghaani came around the same time that the U.S. military began their troop reduction inside Iraq.

According to reports by the Iraqi media on Friday, the U.S. military began withdrawing 500 troops from the country; thus, fulfilling their pledge to decrease their presence inside the country.

Furthermore, this withdrawal coincides with U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent cabinet shuffle, which saw the American leader replace acting Defense Secretary Mark Esper with Christopher Miller, who pledged to reduce his country’s forces in western Asia.

It should be noted that Ghaani succeeded the late leader of the Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani, following his assassination near Baghdad International Airport by the U.S. forces on January 3rd.

Source: RT Arabic