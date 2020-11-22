BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:50 A.M.) – On Saturday, Iraqi and foreign media outlets reported that the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kazemi, met with the Iranian Quds Force commander, Ismail Ghaani, in Baghdad.
According to media reports, Al-Kazemi invited Ghaani to visit Baghdad and they met over a breakfast in the Iraqi Prime Minister’s office in the center of the capital, Baghdad.
The visit of the Iranian Quds Force commander to Baghdad lasted three days and took place during the middle part of the week
The meeting focused on easing tensions between the Iraqi government and factions close to Iran, and Al-Kazemi asked Ghaani to work to persuade the factions to reduce tensions.
This meeting between Kazemi and Ghaani came around the same time that the U.S. military began their troop reduction inside Iraq.
According to reports by the Iraqi media on Friday, the U.S. military began withdrawing 500 troops from the country; thus, fulfilling their pledge to decrease their presence inside the country.
Furthermore, this withdrawal coincides with U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent cabinet shuffle, which saw the American leader replace acting Defense Secretary Mark Esper with Christopher Miller, who pledged to reduce his country’s forces in western Asia.
It should be noted that Ghaani succeeded the late leader of the Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani, following his assassination near Baghdad International Airport by the U.S. forces on January 3rd.
Source: RT Arabic
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.