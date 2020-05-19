BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The late commander of the Quds Force in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, General Qassem Soleimani, sent a message before his assassination to Muhammad al-Dhaif, commander of the Qassam Brigades, the military arm of Hamas.

In a special report from Lebanon’s Al- Mayadeen TV, they revealed that Soleimani had sent a message to the Dhaif, in which he said that “Iran will never leave Palestine alone, no matter how great the pressure will grow, and the siege will be tightened.”

Soleimani described Muhammad al-Dhaif as a “living martyr and a brave resister,” saying that he “assures everyone that Iran will not leave Palestine alone.”

In his message, General Qassem Soleimani addressed Dhaif and wishes peace upon the head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh , describing him as a “resistance fighter,” stressing that defending Palestine “is an honor for us and we will not abandon this duty in return for any of the pleasures of the world”, noting until “friends of Palestine are our friends and foes are our enemies, this was our previous policy and it will remain.”

Soleimani concluded his message to the leader of the Al-Qassam Brigades, saying: “I hope that God will help us come to your side, and inform us of our hope of martyrdom in the cause of Palestine.”

It is noteworthy that the commander of the Iranian Quds Force, General Qassem Soleimani, was killed in a U.S. drone strike near the Baghdad International Airport on January 3rd.

