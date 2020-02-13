BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – The Spokesperson for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Brigadier General Ramadan Sharif, said on Thursday that the killing of Major-General Qassem Soleimani would lead to the liberation of Jerusalem.

Sharif pointed out in a statement posted by the Fars News Agency that during the fortnightly ceremony of Qassem Soleiman that “the plot of our enemies has become ineffective. America has become Iran’s worst enemy and the Islamic world.”

He continued, “The leaders who graduated from the school of the martyr Soleimani and in light of the measures taken by the leader of the revolution have destroyed America’s prestige at the lowest possible price.”

He continued, “The enemy was in the process of scattering Iranian society with economic issues, but they realized, after the martyrdom of Commander Soleimani, that the Iranian people are stronger on the ground than before.”

“The enemy, through its assassination of the resistance leaders during the past years, has sought to weaken the resistance front, but the Zionist entity and all of America’s plans in the region have reached the point of failure,” the IRGC spokesperson said.

Sharif said that the assassination of Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis would lead to the liberation of Jerusalem, adding that “strengthening the capabilities of the resistance front to confront the Zionists was one of the actions of commander Soleimani and after his martyrdom he will continue his path with more force.”

“Leader Soleimani devised a plan to defeat ISIS and thwart the global arrogance conspiracy aimed at striking the Islamic Revolution, and in this case we had to fight ISIS in the cities of Iran,” he added

Tensions between Washington and Tehran escalated, after the Pentagon announced, on the dawn of January 3 last, an air strike near Baghdad International Airport, killing the Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander Qassem Soleimani , and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy head of the crowd. The Iraqi people, and others. On January 8, Iran retaliated by carrying out a missile attack on two military bases in Iraq, including the Ain al-Assad base, which includes about 1,500 US soldiers.

