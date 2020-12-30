BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:50 A.M.) – The daughter of the late commander of the Iranian Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani, revealed how her father viewed Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad.

Al-Mayadeen TV conducted a long interview with Zainab Soleimani, in which she stated that her late father described Bashar al-Assad as “a very brave man, who cares about his people and loves them dearly.”

“The Syrian President cared for and loved his people, unlike the Arab officials who fled when they were under pressure. He stood up and defended his people and country with strength and solidity,” she said

ADVERTISEMENT

Zainab described the deep sadness that afflicted her father after the assassination of the Hezbollah military, Imad Mughniyeh, in 2008. She said that she and her family “could not talk to her father for days. He felt very alone in the martyrdom of Hajj Imad.

Regarding his personal habits at home, Zainab explains that the late Iranian Quds Force commander “loved reading. He used to read a lot, and he used to read different types of books. Because of his constant reading, he was very smart. He read and memorized poetry. He also read memoirs of important figures and historical books. He liked sports and practiced it whenever he could. ”

Zainab pointed out that what distinguished her father was that he was a “strong military field commander with very strong charisma, clever … and besides that, he had a remarkably compassionate and affectionate heart as well.”

She added, “Hajj Qassem used to capture the hearts of people .. My father used to break into people’s hearts, especially those who worked with them and those close to him.”

Qassem Soleimani was assassinated by the United States on January 3rd, 2020, after he and the deputy commander of the Popular Mobilization Units of Iraq, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, were leaving the Baghdad International Airport.