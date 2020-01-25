BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – Zeinab Soleimani, the daughter of the late Quds Force commander, Major-General Qassem Soleimani, told an audience in Beirut recently that Hezbollah’s actions inspired resistance.

The daughter of the late Quds Force commander told the audience at the memorial ceremony, “the mujaheddeen in the south made us more bolder, and our enemies do not want our youth to become bolder.”

ابنة الشهيد #سليماني: "ان مجاهدي جنوب #لبنان جعلونا أكثر جرأة، وأعداؤنا لا يريدون أن يصبح شبابنا بلا جرأة وأنتم لا تجعلون الأعداء يصلون الى أهدافهم المشؤومة". (الكلمة في احتفال تأبيني لوالدها الشهيد سليماني أقامته الهيئات النسائية في #حزب_الله في الضاحية الجنوبية ل #بيروت) . pic.twitter.com/Zi5XeZyUAz — جنان شحادة (@jinanshehade) January 23, 2020

As shown in the video above, Zeinab delivers her speech in the Lebanese Arabic dialect, which caught the attention of several social media users on Twitter and Facebook.

Zeinab was previously seen delivering a speech in Kernaz, her father’s birthplace, after Qassem Soleimani was assassinated by the U.S. on January 3rd in Baghdad.

