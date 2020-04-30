BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – On Wednesday, General Aaron Hilweh, the head of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Operations Department, sat down for an interview with the Walla News Agency to discuss several topics, including Iran and Hezbollah.
According to Hilweh, Israel is closely monitoring Iran, especially their nuclear program.
Hilweh said, that Israel is not fully monitoring the Iranian nuclear program and putting all capabilities and possibilities on the table to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear bomb.
He explained that the Middle East region changed completely after the killing of the Quds Force commander, Major General Qassem Soleimani, which he considered to be one of the most dramatic events in the Middle East.
The Hebrew-language website reported, quoting the Israeli general, that the Iranians are smart and wise, but they incite everyone to confront their country, noting that Iran is facing a big problem and a real crisis currently represented in the outbreak of the new coronavirus.
In regards to the replacement of General Qassem Soleimani with General Ismail Qaani, he made it clear that the latter must be completely different from his predecessor.
He said that General Soleimani directed his country in a different direction in the Middle East region, which concentrated on combating Israel and the Untied States.
