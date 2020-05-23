BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – The Iranian media published a video about the last activities of the late Quds Force commander, Major-General Qassem Soleimani.
In a report released by the Fars News Agency, they said: “This is how the martyr Hajj Qassem Soleimani personally supervised and was keen to deliver weapons to Palestine,” without providing further details.
📰 بالفيديو.. هكذا كان الشهيد الحاج قاسم سليماني كان يشرف شخصياً ويحرص علي ايصال السلاح الى فلسطين pic.twitter.com/xhMU3u2bEi
— Alyhijazy (@alyhijazyy) May 21, 2020
Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah ‘Ali Khamenei said the late Quds Force commander was one of the main catalysts in arming the Palestinian forces.
He said, “The Americans planned to keep the Palestinians vulnerable so that they do not dare to speak about the struggle. The martyr Soleimani has helped the Palestinians and made them able to stand up to the Zionist entity despite all their allegations.”
He added:“ This is what our Palestinian brothers have repeatedly told me. ”
Ali al-Shishnieh, a member of the Central Committee of the Popular Resistance Committees in Palestine, said, as quoted by Fars News, that the late commander of the Iranian Quds Force was preparing, arranging, and coordinating with the resistance factions to ” start the stage of liberating Jerusalem.”
Shishnieh said that Soleimani prepared a great army of leaders and fighters to begin the battle against Israel.
He continued that “the resistance has been affected by the loss of a senior leader who has a long history in supplying the resistance with equipment and weapons. We will continue manufacturing, arranging and preparing for the next liberation stage.”
