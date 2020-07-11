BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – On Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi affirmed that the Iranian people have always been an advocate of peace, which can be touched on in literature, including their long list of poets.
Mousavi told the state-owned Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) that the late Quds Force commander, Major-General Qassem Soleimani was on a “mission of peace” until the “treacherous assassination operation by American terrorists while he was on the peace-making mission.”
Mousavi said that acts such as terrorism, violence, extremism, racial discrimination, and genocide were postmodern matters by those looking for their identity in rejecting others.
He stressed that the Islamic Republic has always mobilized all its energies to achieve sustainable peace in the world and pursued negotiations in the region, including Syria, adding that no country in the world lives up to Iran’s role in producing and supporting peace.
It is noteworthy to mention that Qassem Soleimani, along with the Deputy Head of the Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi), Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, was assassinated near the Baghdad International Airport on January 3rd, 2020.
Iran would later respond to this assassination by launching nearly 20 missiles towards the U.S. Armed Forces in Iraq.
