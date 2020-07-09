BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – The U.S. State Department blasted the recent U.N. report, which said their assassination of the late Quds Force commander, Major-General Qassem Soleimani, violated international law.

According to the U.S. State Department spokesperson, Morgan Ortagus, the late commander of the Iranian Quds Force was “the bloodiest terrorist in the world.”

Ortagus slammed the U.N.’s report, saying that “it lacks integrity and tendency and undermines human rights by giving it a passport to terrorists.”

“It takes a special kind of intellectual dishonesty to issue a report condemning the United States for acting in self-defense while whitewashing General Soleimani’s notorious past as one of the world’s deadliest terrorists.”

She insisted that Soleimani had been “committing terrorist acts to destabilize the Middle East over the past twenty years.”

“Soleimani and his Quds Force are responsible for killing hundreds of American and coalition forces and wounding thousands of others,” she added.

Qassem Soleimani was assassinated by the U.S. military on the night of January 3rd, 2020, near the Baghdad International Airport.

Also traveling with Soleimani at the time was the Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, who was also killed in the drone strike.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran would later respond to the attack on January 8th by firing several missiles at the U.S. forces in Iraq.

Fred Mc
Fred Mc
2020-07-09 20:17

Sorry, which terrorist state has murdered over 20 million people since WWII?

Daeshbags Sux
Daeshbags Sux
2020-07-11 02:12
Reply to  Fred Mc

Mao Zedong killed 80 millions since WW2 not counting China’s proxies e.g. the Khmer Rouge that exterminated the third of Cambodia’s population…

michael Houston
michael Houston
2020-07-09 17:21

“that deaf dumb and blind girl”…..said what????

Ishaq
Regular
Upvoted
Ishaq
2020-07-09 19:30

US lacks any integrity and human rights. They are proving it each and ever day. Nobody can beat US on supporting military aggression, coups, supporting rebels, terrorists and inhuman sanctions & embargo.

Daeshbags Sux
Daeshbags Sux
2020-07-11 02:37

Actually, I’m surprised USA ddn’t eliminated Soleimani long ago and still hasn’t taken way more drastic measures on the Ayatoilets’ regime for long too.

