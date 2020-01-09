BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – The late commander of the Quds Force Major-General Qassem Soleimani allegedly traveled to the Gaza Strip on more than one occasion, the Hamas representative to Lebanon, Ahmad ‘Abdel-Hadi, said during a symposium.
“Qassem Soleimani went to Gaza more than once, and he was a contributor and participant in the defense that was planned and drawn during the last period,” Abdel-Hadi said in a video posted on Twitter, which is said to have been filmed during a symposium of the Institute of International Studies in Lebanon.
ممثل حركة حماس لبنان أحمد عبد الهادي كشف
قاسم سليماني غزة و مغنية زارا غزة
فكرتهما حفر اكثر من٣٦٠كلم من الأنفاق تحت الأرض
اصبحت المقاومة تمتلك وتصنع صواريخ الكورنيت وصواريخ مضادة للطائرات وصواريخ مجهزة برؤوس3 قادرة على الوصول إلى تل أبيب pic.twitter.com/1T8uFMOKNj
— 🌟🇱🇧 يوسف حنينة🇱🇧🌟 (@aboghazihneineh) January 9, 2020
He said that “this matter is not a secret”, even though what the Hamas official said was never stated by the movement or its military wing.
According to the video, Abdel-Hadi said that the idea of tunnels in the Gaza Strip was the brainchild of Imad Mughniyeh, a former military commander of Hezbollah, who was assassinated in 2008 in Damascus, and General Qassem Soleimani.
ولأول مرة ..
خلال ندوة #معهد_الدراسات_الدولية هذه الليلة..ممثل حركة حماس في لبنان الدكتور احمد عبد الهادي
(فكرة الانفاق هي من #عماد_مغنية و #قاسم_سليماني )
#سليمانى#Iran #IranVSAmerica #انتقام_سخت #ترامب pic.twitter.com/EvdUg10pGO
— Bilal abd alsater (@AlsaterBilal) January 8, 2020
The statement by the Hamas representative comes just a few days after the U.S. Armed Forces carried out the assassination of Qassem Soleimani inside Iraq.
The Hamas Movement in Palestine condemned the assassination of Soleimani, and said in a statement, “The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas , extends its sincere condolences to the Iranian leadership and the Iranian people for the martyrdom of Major-General Qassem Soleimani, one of the most prominent Iranian military leaders, who had a prominent role in supporting the Palestinian resistance in various fields.”
