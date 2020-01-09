BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – The late commander of the Quds Force Major-General Qassem Soleimani allegedly traveled to the Gaza Strip on more than one occasion, the Hamas representative to Lebanon, Ahmad ‘Abdel-Hadi, said during a symposium.

“Qassem Soleimani went to Gaza more than once, and he was a contributor and participant in the defense that was planned and drawn during the last period,” Abdel-Hadi said in a video posted on Twitter, which is said to have been filmed during a symposium of the Institute of International Studies in Lebanon.

He said that “this matter is not a secret”, even though what the Hamas official said was never stated by the movement or its military wing.

According to the video, Abdel-Hadi said that the idea of ​​tunnels in the Gaza Strip was the brainchild of Imad Mughniyeh, a former military commander of Hezbollah, who was assassinated in 2008 in Damascus, and General Qassem Soleimani.

The statement by the Hamas representative comes just a few days after the U.S. Armed Forces carried out the assassination of Qassem Soleimani inside Iraq.

The Hamas Movement in Palestine condemned the assassination of Soleimani, and said in a statement, “The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas , extends its sincere condolences to the Iranian leadership and the Iranian people for the martyrdom of Major-General Qassem Soleimani, one of the most prominent Iranian military leaders, who had a prominent role in supporting the Palestinian resistance in various fields.”

Well, now both Mugniyeh (who personally trained Osama bin-Laden in Sudan too) and Soleimani (who backed Zarqawi at creating ISIS) are underground for good…
When you know that the operation that sent Mugniyeh to his 72 virgins in 2008 could have liquidated Soleimani too but CIA/Mossad decided to spare him… 12 years lost, pfffff…

