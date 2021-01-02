BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:05 A.M.) – The Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Ziyad al-Nakhalah, said on Friday, in an interview carried by RT Arabic, that Major General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in Baghdad, had provided Gaza with “all classic weapons and long-range missiles.”

He explained that Soleimani sent 10 ships loaded with weapons to Gaza, in addition to transferring missile technology to the PIJ and Hamas fighters in Gaza after they were trained on it in Iran until it achieved self-sufficiency, as the two movements now have their experts. They themselves are now training Palestinian engineers and technicians locally, Nakhalah said.

Nakhalah asserted that the accumulation of Palestinian experience in this field has reached the point of innovation, as “our fighters in Gaza and the manufacturing units make progress in the arms industry every day.”

During his visit to the Iranian capital, on Friday, in a ceremony commemorating the first anniversary of the assassination of Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis, Nakhalah reiterated his assertion that “Qassem Soleimani sent us missiles that struck the capital of the Zionist entity, and these missiles are still doing their work” and that this Iranian leader was present. On all the battlefronts and in the Palestine front in particular.”

He explained, “Qassem Soleimani was assassinated because he was an obstacle to the United States and Israel in their efforts to reform the region.”

Commenting on the recent Palestinian military maneuvers in Gaza, Nakhalah told Al-Mayadeen TV that it was “conducted with live weapons” from beginning to end, and that it was a message to Tel Aviv, despite its attempt to minimize it to reassure the Israelis, explaining that “long-range missiles have been tested. Its range exceeded approximately 100 km in the maneuver.”

Sources: RT, Al-Mayadeen