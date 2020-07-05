BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:15 A.M.) – The representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Secretary of the Supreme Council for Iranian National Security, Admiral Ali Shamkhani, called for an accelerated investigation into the assassination of the late Quds Force commander, Major-General Qassem Soleimani.

According to the state-owned Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Shamkhani said on Saturday that “the assassination of the martyr Soleimani was the largest American gift to takfiri terrorism and its supporters.”

Shamkhani’s comments came during a meeting of the Political and Legal Follow-up Committee on the file of the assassination of Soleimani and his companions in the secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran.

Shamkhani said that “the hatred that America and the Zionist entity had for the martyr commander Qassem Soleimani and the martyr Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis was due to their important role in combating Takfiri terrorism in the region and exposing America’s false plan to fight terrorism.”

The Secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council affirmed that “the world should be grateful for the efforts and sacrifices of these two leaders in the true battle against terrorism, because their smart leadership and sincere efforts prevented the spread of takfiri terrorism throughout the world.”

The IRNA report noted that the meeting, which was attended by officials from the country’s judicial, political, security, intelligence and military authorities, that measures were taken to track the assassination file of Soleimani and Al-Mohandis, and the necessary decisions to accelerate the process.

It is noteworthy to mention that the commander of the Quds Force, Major-General Qassem Soleimani, was killed in a U.S. drone strike near the Baghdad International Airport on January 3rd.

