BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 P.m.) – the Special Representative of the Russian President to develop relations with Syria, Russian Ambassador in Damascus, Alexander Yevimov, said that the historic visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Damascus last January, “sent a clear message to all enemies that Moscow intends not to abandon its principled approach to support the Syrian people “.

“Our bilateral relations are developing dynamically, and they received additional momentum during the historic visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Damascus on January 7, where we affirmed the keenness of our two countries to continue close cooperation in all fields, and it sent a clear message to all enemies that Moscow intends not to abandon its principled approach to support the Syrian people. ”

The Russian ambassador reaffirmed that Russia supports Syria and will not “leave it in these difficult days, as they have succeeded over the years in combating the common enemy and will continue to cooperate with each other to complete all issues, especially with the success of the Syrian government in liberating more of the homeland and turning the political process into an application stage by launching the work of the constitutional committee and the continued reconstruction of infrastructure and the return of thousands of displaced people to their homes. ”

Yevimov called on Russian citizens residing in Syria to participate and express an opinion on the issue of introducing amendments to the Russian constitution and express their civil position, explaining that the embassy will later publish all the necessary information about the voting process on its website and its pages in social networks.

It is reported that President Putin indicated during his tour in the old city of Damascus, accompanied by President Al-Assad earlier this year, that “now it can be said with full confidence that a great distance has been passed in the way of restoring the entity of the Syrian state and the territorial integrity of the country.”

