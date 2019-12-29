Russian President Vladimir Putin called US President Donald Trump on Sunday to express his gratitude for sharing information via special services that helped to avert terrorist attacks in Russia, the Kremlin said in a statement.

“Vladimir Putin thanked Donald Trump for the information received via the special services that helped to prevent terrorist attacks in Russia,” the statement said.

Russia’s special services have detained two Russians planning to carry out terrorist attacks in crowded places in Saint Petersburg during the upcoming New Year celebrations. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has confirmed that the two were detained after intelligence information about them was received from the US.

“Based on the information previously received from the US partners, Russia’s Federal Security Service on December 27 detained two Russian citizens, who intended to commit terrorist acts in crowded places in the city of St. Petersburg during the New Year holidays,” the statement read.

The organisation added that the evidence confirming the preparation for terrorist attacks had been seized.

“The investigating bodies of the Federal Security Service have opened a criminal case under article 30 [crime preparation], article 205 [terrorism] and article 205.1 [participation in terrorist organizations’ activities]. The necessary investigative and operational-search measures are underway,” the FSB added.

Putin and Trump held a telephone conversation on Sunday during which the two leaders discussed regional and international problems as well as the fight against terrorism, the Kremlin press service said.

“A set of issues of mutual interest was discussed. It was agreed to continue bilateral cooperation in the fight against terrorism,” the statement read.

According to the Kremlin, the conversation took place at the initiative of Russia.

Source: Sputnik

